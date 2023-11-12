Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $330.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.