RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $267,182,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,380 shares of company stock worth $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE RBC opened at $228.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $254.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

