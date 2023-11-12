Andra AP fonden Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of Incyte worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.