Andra AP fonden Acquires 71,200 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

JNPR stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,486. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

