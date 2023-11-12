Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,925,000 after acquiring an additional 576,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 326,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.4 %

DBX stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,675. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

