Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

