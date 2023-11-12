Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,732 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.81% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 99,772 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMI opened at $10.80 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

