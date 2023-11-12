Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $88.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

