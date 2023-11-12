Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX opened at $1.86 on Friday. Turnstone Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turnstone Biologics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Further Reading

