Andra AP fonden Acquires 300 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Shares of PSA opened at $244.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

