Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,985 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

