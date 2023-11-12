208 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

