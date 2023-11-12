Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NRO opened at $2.71 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

