Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
NRO opened at $2.71 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
