W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $9,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

