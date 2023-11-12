Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4 %
NOW stock opened at $634.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $636.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $572.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
