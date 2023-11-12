iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $97.90 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

