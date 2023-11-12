Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $289.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.