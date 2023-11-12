Andra AP fonden Purchases 3,500 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

