Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 614,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

