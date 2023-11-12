Andra AP fonden Buys 2,800 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $577.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $560.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

