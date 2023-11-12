Andra AP fonden Sells 17,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $122.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.74 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

