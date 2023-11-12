The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 540.5% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $133.46 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.55.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

