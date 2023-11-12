Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 35,100 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

