Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

