Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

