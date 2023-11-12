Avalon Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter.

ILCB opened at $60.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $780.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

