IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.