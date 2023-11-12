Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.