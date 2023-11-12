Andra AP fonden Buys 5,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

MOH opened at $358.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $364.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.32 and a 200 day moving average of $311.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.