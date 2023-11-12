Avalon Trust Co Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

