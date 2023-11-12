Avalon Trust Co Acquires Shares of 809 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

