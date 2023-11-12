Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

