Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Issues Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 178.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUMN

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

