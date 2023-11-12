BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,939.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,305,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,015,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 321,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,374 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $585,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

