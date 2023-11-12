Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21.80 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

