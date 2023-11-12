Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.22 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

