Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,700 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $413.67 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $419.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.23 and a 200-day moving average of $379.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

