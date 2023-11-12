Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

