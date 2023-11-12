Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
