Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

