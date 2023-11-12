Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 355 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

