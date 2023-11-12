SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 552,113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,310,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
SDY stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
