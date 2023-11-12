SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 552,113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,310,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SDY stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.