American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

