Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,590 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,439,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $467,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.