Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $953,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,712,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NUMG opened at $36.58 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $347.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

