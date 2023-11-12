Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.