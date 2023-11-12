Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 282,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,791,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,178,000 after purchasing an additional 212,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

