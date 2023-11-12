Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $261.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $262.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

