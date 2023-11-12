Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $25.32 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.5 %

NXPI stock opened at $186.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.01.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

