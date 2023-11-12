Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $47.82 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

