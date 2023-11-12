Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 130,024 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA BWX opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $23.72.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

